11/13/21 Powerball Results and Numbers: Is There Anyone Who Has Won the $173 Million Jackpot?

On Saturday, the Powerball numbers were 8, 15, 26, 35, and 45. The Powerball number was nine, and the Power Play was three times.

However, because no one won the $173 million jackpot in the November 13 drawing, the grand prize for Monday’s drawing will now be estimated at $180 million (with a cash value of $130.1 million).

Despite the fact that the jackpot was not won, there were some lucky prize winners.

Ten players won $50,000 apiece by matching four white balls and the Powerball, and four of those players increased their winnings to $150,000 by playing the Power Play.

466 players won $100 each by matching four white balls, while 127 won $300 each.