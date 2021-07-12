100 people who received the J&J COVID vaccine developed Guillain-Barre Syndrome, according to the CDC.

The CDC received reports that 100 patients who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine had Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare autoimmune illness in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves, causing muscle weakness and occasionally paralysis.

These incidents account for only a small percentage of the almost 13 million Americans who received the vaccine. The majority of instances happened in men over the age of 50 and occurred within two weeks after receiving their single dose, according to the CDC.

At an upcoming meeting, the CDC stated it would ask its panel of outside vaccine experts to review the situation. A request for comment from J&J was not immediately returned.

The government claims that after more than 320 million doses have been provided, the vaccines most often used in the United States, made by Pfizer and Moderna, show no risk of the condition.

Guillain-Barre syndrome is a condition in which the immune system destroys some of the body’s nerve cells, resulting in muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis that is usually only transitory. According to the CDC, 3,000 to 6,000 persons are diagnosed with the illness each year.

Vaccines have typically provided broad protection with little danger, although they, like other medications and medical therapies, have occasional negative effects. Even though each of the three COVID-19 vaccines used in the United States was evaluated in tens of thousands of people, even large studies can’t rule out exceedingly rare side effects.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have been tracking adverse effect reports submitted to a federal vaccination safety database by physicians, drugmakers, and patients.

A variety of illnesses, including the flu, cytomegalovirus, and Zika virus, can cause Guillain-Barre syndrome. Rarely, though, people have developed the disease days or weeks after getting particular immunizations.

Because of its one-and-done composition and easy-to-ship refrigeration, J&J’s vaccine was greatly anticipated. However, it was connected to another rare risk of blood clots early on, and the business hasn’t been able to produce as much as projected due to issues at a Baltimore plant that assists in the production of the shots.