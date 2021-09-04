10 Days Before the California Recall Election, Here’s Where Gavin Newsom Stands in Polls.

Just a few weeks ago, it appeared that California Governor Gavin Newsom could be ousted in the state’s special recall election on September 14—but new polling reveals that the Democratic leader is better positioned to serve out the rest of his term in Sacramento.

Voters will be asked whether they want to maintain Newsom in office or remove him from power when they cast their ballots in ten days. If the governor receives less than 50% of the vote, the challenger with the most votes will be elected as the state’s next governor.

While recent polling indicated that barely more than half of California voters wanted Newsom to stay in office, newer research indicates that the Democratic governor has a significant lead. According to a study done by the Public Policy Institute of California from August 20 to 29, 58 percent of California voters wanted Newsom to stay in office, while only 39 percent wanted him out—a nearly 20-point margin in favor of the governor.

Another recent poll conducted by Change Research from August 22 to 25 found that those who wanted to maintain Newsom in office over those who wanted him removed by 15 percentage points. Only 42% of those polled said they would dismiss the governor, while 57 percent said they would keep him.

From August 26 to 29, the Trafalgar Group, a Georgia-based polling firm that anticipated Trump’s victory in 2016, conducted a poll in California. According to the poll’s findings, 52 percent of Californians want Newsom to stay in office, while only 44 percent want him ousted.

However, according to a recent poll by SurveyUSA and a recent survey by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, only 51% of Californians support Newsom. Although the Democratic governor appears to be above water in those polls, the margin is narrow and within their margins of error.

None of Newsom’s opponents are polling much higher than 20%. However, under California recall election laws, the candidate with the most votes wins if the current governor does not receive more than 50% of the vote on whether he should stay in office or be recalled.

Larry Elder, a Republican contender and conservative talk radio presenter, has emerged as the leader among Newsom's supporters.