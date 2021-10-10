10/9/21 Powerball Results, Numbers: Is There Anyone Who Has Won the $31 Million Jackpot?

The Powerball numbers for Saturday were 12, 17, 30, 45, and 62. The Powerball had a value of 5 and the Power Play had a value of 2X.

The $31 million jackpot, however, was not won, thus it will grow to $38 million (with a cash value of $26.5 million) for the next drawing.

Despite the fact that no one won the jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, seven players each won $50,000 for matching four white balls and the Powerball, with three players doubling their winnings to $100,000 with the Power Play.

A Californian won a $699 million prize earlier this month, the fifth largest in Powerball history. The winner could choose between an estima and a