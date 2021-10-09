10/08/21 Mega Millions Numbers: Is There Anyone Who Won the $60 Million?

According to the Mega Millions website, the winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday were 21, 24, 36, 40, and 70, with the Mega Ball number 22 and the Megaplier of 5X.

There was a maximum reward of $60 million up for grabs, as well as a cash option of $41.4 million, but did anyone walk away with the big prize? Because no ticket correctly matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball to win the massive sum, the jackpot will grow even larger. No one was able to match all five numbers in order to win the $1 million prize.

The $10,000 prize was split between two tickets that matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. By playing the Megaplier, one ticket holder quadrupled their prize to $50,000, making them the night’s largest winner.

There were 223 players who won $500 by matching four numbers, with 45 of them using the Megaplier to raise their winnings to $2,500.

By matching three numbers and the Mega Ball, 734 players won $200, while 146 players won $1,000 by utilizing the Megaplier. Over 414,000 tickets won at least $2 in prizes.

For Tuesday’s drawing, the jackpot will rise to $73 million, with a cash option of $50.4 million.

Despite the fact that there were no major winners on Friday, one ticket holder in New York won a $431 million reward ($314.4 million cash) in September. Following a $96 million reward won in Oneida County on February 16, this was the state’s second Mega Millions jackpot this year.

Other jackpots won in 2021 included $516 million on May 21 in Pennsylvania and $55 million on June 8 in Illinois. On January 22, a group from Michigan won the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history, $1.05 billion.

What is Mega Millions and how does it work?

Tickets are available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the United States Virgin Islands. Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah do not sell lottery tickets.

Each ticket costs $2, with the Megaplier available for an additional $1. The jackpot begins at $20 million and increases each time it is not claimed. Rewards range from $2 to $1 million for the minor prizes.

For the white balls, players select five numbers from 1 to 70. For the, choose a number between 1 and 25. This is a condensed version of the information.