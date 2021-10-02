10/01/21 Mega Millions Numbers: Did Anyone Win $34 Million?

According to the Mega Millions website, the winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday were 21, 25, 36, 62, and 63, with the Mega Ball number 6 and the Megaplier of 2X.

There was a maximum reward of $34 million up for grabs, as well as a cash option of $23.9 million, but did anyone walk away with the big prize?

No ticket matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball to win the massive reward, according to the Mega Millions website, so the jackpot becomes even larger.

However, one winning ticket from Florida matched all five numbers and took home the $1 million jackpot.

There were also nine $10,000 prize winners for matching four numbers and the Mega Ball. Using the Megaplier, four of them were able to double their gains.

There were 246 players who won $500 by matching four numbers, with 53 of them using the Megaplier to increase their reward to $1,000.

By matching three numbers and the Mega Ball, 710 players won $200, while 160 players won $400 by utilizing the Megaplier. Over 495,000 tickets won at least $2 in prizes.

For Tuesday’s drawing, the jackpot will rise to $45 million, with a cash option of $31.7 million.

One ticket holder in New York won the $431 million jackpot ($314.4 million cash) earlier this month. Following a $96 million prize won in Oneida County on February 16, the large win is the state’s second Mega Millions jackpot this year.

Other jackpots won in 2021 included $516 million on May 21 in Pennsylvania and $55 million on June 8 in Illinois. On January 22, a group in Michigan won the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history, $1.05 billion.

What is Mega Millions and how does it work?

In 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the US Virgin Islands, tickets are available. Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah are the only states where lottery tickets are not available.

Each ticket costs $2 at a merchant, with the Megaplier available for an additional $1. The jackpot starts at $20 million and grows every time it is not claimed. The value of the other awards ranges from $2 to $1 million.

The white balls are chosen from a pool of five numbers ranging from 1 to 70, while the black balls are chosen from a pool of one number ranging from 1 to 25.