1 person could be hurt after a sheriff’s deputy accidentally fires a gun in the courthouse.

According to newly revealed evidence, a Los Angeles County sheriff’s officer unintentionally fired his revolver in a courtroom, potentially injuring one person.

On August 16, the event occurred in a Los Angeles courthouse in Van Nuys. The deputy’s weapon was “unintentionally discharged” while he attempted to put it away in the building’s Department 112. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to The Los Angeles Times that the deputy’s weapon was “unintentionally discharged” while he attempted to put it away in the Department 112.

The Sheriff’s Department refused to provide any other information regarding the incident, including whether anyone was hurt.

However, the advocacy group Court Watch LA reported a possible injury during the crash. According to the group, an attorney who was apparently present in the courthouse at the time contacted them, reporting how the discharged bullet impacted another deputy’s radio and appeared to injure them.

The bullet ricocheted off a wall and struck another @lasdhq deputy on the hip, striking his radio. Shrapnel from the radio is said to have harmed the deputy. If this had been a citizen who had unintentionally discharged his weapon, he would have been prosecuted with a crime. 2/2 @LADAOffice

— September 25, 2021, Court Watch Los Angeles (@CourtWatchLA)

“Due to the continuing investigation, we are unable to make further comment at this time,” the Sheriff’s Department stated in a statement to The Times, “but what we can say is that based on the outcome of the investigation, suitable administrative action will be done if warranted.”

According to the publication, a source familiar with the incident said the bullet also hit another deputy’s radio. They did say, however, that the other deputy was not hurt in the event.

