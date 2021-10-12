1 million people watched an interview with Ben & Jerry’s founders about the boycott of Israel.

A video of Ben and Jerry’s co-founders straining to explain why they won’t sell their ice cream in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories but will in other parts of the world including certain states in the United States has gone viral.

StandWithUs Israel Executive Director Michael Dickson uploaded a video of Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield being interviewed on Axios on HBO by Alexi McCammond on Twitter, where it has now been viewed over one million times.

The interview, according to Dickson, was “a lot of fun.” “in a tweet, adding that it demonstrates “why their anti-Israel boycott is misguided, unfair, and yes, discriminatory.” It’s no surprise that states and customers are abandoning them. Unilever must take immediate action to correct this situation.” During the interview, the couple were asked why, if they disagree with Israeli government policy, they have not stopped selling in Israel as a whole, rather than simply in the West Bank and Gaza.

The founders of @benandjerrys explain why their anti-Israel boycott is misguided, unfair, and discriminatory in a car-crash interview. It’s no surprise that states and customers are abandoning them. @Unilever should take immediate action to correct this. pic.twitter.com/fCpJJfqtXa @michaeldickson — Michael Dickson (@michaeldickson) 11th of October, 2021 “Well, I don’t agree with the United States’ policy. We were unable to discontinue selling in the United States “Cohen responded with a yes. “I believe it is OK to be associated with a country, to be a citizen of the country, and to express dissatisfaction with certain of the country’s acts. And in terms of Israel, that’s effectively what we’re doing. We firmly believe in Israel’s right to exist. However, we are opposed to a specific policy.” Cohen and Greenfield both have Jewish ancestors. In relation to the Israeli–Palestinian issue, Cohen stated that they are “always in favor of a two-state solution.”

“The Israeli government’s policy has been to support settlements in the occupied areas, which is making it harder and harder to achieve a two-state solution,” Cohen explained.

McCammond then asked the couple, who are known for their liberal views and are “strong proponents of voting rights,” why they continue to sell ice cream in Georgia and Texas, both of which have passed new stringent voter restrictions. This is a condensed version of the information.