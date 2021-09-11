09/10/21 Mega Millions Numbers: Did Anyone Win $368 Million?

According to the Mega Millions website, the winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday were 20, 32, 35, 47, and 64, with the Mega Ball number 18 and the Megaplier of 2X.

There was a maximum reward of $368 million up for grabs, as well as a cash option of $266 million, but did anyone win the big one?

According to the Mega Millions website, no ticket has ever matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball to win the jackpot, so the reward pool continues to increase. However, there were two $1 million winners for tickets sold in Florida and New York that matched all five numbers.

There were also 12 $10,000 winners for those who correctly matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. Using the Megaplier, one player was able to treble their earnings.

There were 444 players who won $500 for matching four numbers, with 80 of them using the Megaplier to increase their prize to $1,000.

By matching three numbers and the Mega Ball, 1,165 players earned $200, while 226 players won $400 by utilizing the Megaplier. Over 769,000 tickets won at least $2 in prizes.

The top prize is increasing in size, with the next jackpot anticipated to be $383 million, with a cash option of $277.3 million.

In the game’s 19-year history, there has never been a Mega Millions jackpot this huge offered in September, and next week’s payout will surpass the greatest ever offered this month, which was $336 million on September 28, 2018, according to Mega Millions.

There have been four Mega Millions jackpots so far this year, the most recent of which was a $55 million prize won in Illinois on June 8.

On January 22, a group of gamers in Michigan won the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history, $1.05 billion. In 2021, $516 million was won in Pennsylvania on May 21, and $96 million was won in New York on February 16.

What is Mega Millions and how does it work?

Lottery tickets are available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the United States Virgin Islands, with the exception of Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah.

