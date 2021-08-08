08/07/21 Powerball Results, Numbers: Is There Anyone Who Has Won the $226 Million Jackpot?

After no one won the jackpot in Saturday’s (August 7) drawing, the Powerball jackpot has risen again, to an estimated $241 million.

07, 24, 36, 54, and 60 were the winning numbers. The Power Play was X2 and the Powerball was 23.

The grand prize jumps from $226 million to $241 million (with a cash value of $175 million) if no winning ticket is found.

Without the Powerball, no ticket matched all of the numbers to win the second highest prize of $1 million.

Fifteen tickets had four numbers plus the Powerball for a $50,000 jackpot. A Power Play was included on another ticket, doubling the winnings to $100,000.

Three hundred and sixty-three times, four numbers were matched without the Powerball, rewarding ticket holders $100 apiece. With a Powerplay, exactly 100 tickets scooped $200.

According to the Powerball website, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.00, and the odds of winning a $1 million reward are 1 in 11,688,053.52.

It says that each ticket has a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning any reward.

The 10 Biggest Powerball Jackpots On January 13, 2016, three players from California, Florida, and Tennessee won $1.586 billion.

$768.4 million was won by one player in Wisconsin on March 27, 2019; $758.7 million was won by one player in Massachusetts on August 23, 2017; $730 million was won by one player in Maryland on January 20, 2021. Two players in Iowa and New York won $687.8 million on October 27, 2018. One player in Florida won $590.5 million on May 18, 2013. Two players from Arizona and Missouri won $587.5 million on November 28, 2012. Three players from North Carolina, Puerto Rico, and Texas won $564.1 million on February 11, 2015. One player in New Hampshire won $559.7 million on January 6, 2018. One player in New Hampshire won $487 million on July 30, 2016.

If you win the Powerball jackpot, you have the option of receiving your prize as an annuity or a lump-sum payment for a much lower price. The annuity option provides you with 30 annual installments spread out over 29 years, with each payment increasing by 5% until the last payment.

Lottery officials advise jackpot winners to contact them at 1-800-222-0996.

Where does the money from your ticket go?

Each ticket costs $2 per play, however in some cases, players may be able to play for free. This is a condensed version of the information.