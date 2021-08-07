08/06/21 Mega Millions Numbers: Did Anyone Win $191 Million?

Friday’s Mega Millions winning numbers were 9, 18, 40, 46, and 69, with the Mega Ball number 9 and the Megaplier of 2X.

There was a $191 million top prize up for grabs, as well as a $138 million cash option, but did anyone walk away with the big reward?

According to the Mega Millions website, no ticket has ever matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball to win the jackpot, thus the prize pool is still growing.

It will increase to $208 million for Tuesday’s drawing, with a cash option of $150 million.

No one was able to match all five numbers in order to win the $1 million prize. However, those who matched four numbers and the Mega Ball were among the 12 winners of the $10,000 prize. Using the Megaplier, four of them were able to double their gains.

There were also 342 players who won $500 by matching four numbers, with 66 of them using the Megaplier to increase their reward to $1,000.

By matching three numbers and the Mega Ball, 942 players won $200, while 190 players won $400 by utilizing the Megaplier. Over 593,000 tickets won at least $2 in prizes.

While no top awards were awarded on Friday, there have been some recent big winners.

After federal and state taxes, a five-member group claimed a jackpot reward they had won in May, getting $254,233,980.

In June, a single ticket sold in Illinois won the top prize of $55 million ($38 million cash), and four jackpot winners have been announced this year, compared to five for the entire year of 2020.

What is Mega Millions and how does it work?

Since its inception in 1996, Mega Millions has been one of the most popular multi-state lotteries in the country.

Tickets are available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the United States. The Virgin Islands are a group of islands off the coast of Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah are the only states that do not sell lottery tickets.

A $2 ticket can be purchased from a licensed lottery shop, with the Megaplier available for an extra $1.

The jackpots start at $20 million, with other prizes ranging from $1 million to $2 million (with a Megaplier) or more.

