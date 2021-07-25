07/24/21 Powerball Results, Numbers: Did Anyone Win the $174 Million Jackpot?

Because there were no jackpot winners on Saturday, millions more will be added to the pot for the next draw, which is expected to be worth $186 million (with a cash value of $134.6 million).

The Powerball number was ten (10) in last night’s (July 24) drawing. 1, 4, 11, 59, and 67 were the other winning numbers. X2 was the Power Play.

Even though no one was able to match all of the numbers, there were some significant winners.

Five ticket buyers won $1 million after matching all five balls but not the Powerball. Thanks to a Power Play, two more players increased their prize to $2 million.

Fourteen additional tickets, with four balls and the Powerball, were just one number away from winning $50,000. With a Power Play, five more people won $100,000.

There were also 328 tickets that matched four numbers without the Powerball for a $100 prize, and another 110 that did so with a Power Play for a $200 prize.

Nearly 900 people (898) matched three numbers and the Powerball to win £100, with another 280 selecting a Power Play to increase their prize to $200.

Where does the money from your ticket go?

Each ticket costs $2 to play, but in certain circumstances, players can pay an extra $1 to use the Power Play option to multiply non-jackpot wins.

According to Powerball’s website, half of every ticket sold goes toward prize funding, with the remaining 35% going to charitable organizations sponsored by lotteries.

Retailer commissions account for another 6% of ticket sales, while operating expenses account for the remaining 9%.

Every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET, drawings are held, with each draw being aired live from a studio in Tallahassee, Florida.

One Powerball number from 1 to 26 and five other numbers from 1 to 69 are chosen by the players.

