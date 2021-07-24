07/23/21 Mega Millions Numbers: Did Anyone Win $140 Million?

According to the Mega Millions website, the winning numbers for Friday were 13, 17, 19, 40, and 69, with the Mega Ball number 17 and the Megaplier of 3X.

There was a $140 million top prize and a $100.7 million cash option, but did the winning numbers come up for anyone?

This isn’t the case. Because no one has matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball, the jackpot is still growing. It will be worth $153 million for Tuesday’s drawing, with a cash option of $110.1 million.

There were also no winners of the $1 million prize, as no one matched all five numbers to earn the seven-figure sum.

However, 13 people shared the $10,000 prize after matching four numbers and the Mega Ball. Using the Megaplier, three of them tripled their winnings.

There were also 302 players who won $500 for matching four numbers, with 59 of them using the Megaplier to enhance their reward to $1,500.

Another 841 individuals won $200 when they matched three numbers and the Powerball, while 162 players won $600 when they used the Megaplier. Over 477,000 tickets won at least $2 in prizes.

There were no significant rewards awarded Wednesday night, but a five-member group claimed a $516 million jackpot win earlier this month. The winners received $348,600,000 in cash as a lump-sum payment, bringing the total amount after federal and state taxes to $254,233,980.

In June, a single Illinois ticket sold for $55 million ($38 million cash) won the top prize. So far this year, four jackpot winners have been announced, compared to five for the entire year of 2020.

What is Mega Millions and how does it work?

Mega Millions has been one of the most popular multi-state lotteries in the country since its inception in 1996.

Tickets are available for purchase in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands. Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah are the only five states that do not sell lottery tickets.

A ticket can be purchased for $2 from a licensed lottery retailer, with the option of adding the Megaplier for an additional $1.

Jackpots in Mega Millions start at $20 million, with lesser prizes starting at $1.