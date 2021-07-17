07/16/21 Mega Millions Numbers: Did Anyone Win $117 Million?

The winning numbers were 24, 25, 47, 52, and 57, with the Mega Ball number 24 and the Megaplier of 4X, according to the Mega Millions website.

There was a $117 million top prize and a $83.9 million cash option, but did anyone take it home Friday night?

Because no one matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball, the jackpot has been carried over for Tuesday’s drawing, which will be worth $128 million with a cash option of $91.8 million.

One major winner, however, was a Kentucky ticket that matched all five numbers for the $1 million jackpot.

Six of the 15 $10,000 prize winners who matched four numbers and the Mega Ball tripled their winnings by using the highest Megaplier available.

There were also 302 players who won $500 for matching four numbers, with 65 of them using the Megaplier to enhance their win to $2,000!

Another 776 individuals won $200 when they matched three numbers and the Powerball, while 173 players won $800 when they used the Megaplier. Over 444,000 tickets won at least $2 in prizes.

While there were no huge winners last night, there was one in May. A five-member group collected their prize earlier this month, winning the $516 million jackpot.

The jackpot winners claimed the award as a cash lump-sum payment, making it the lottery’s ninth-largest prize ever. This meant they were awarded a prize of $348,600,000, with a total of $254,233,980 after federal and state taxes.

Meanwhile, in June, a single Illinois ticket won the top prize of $55 million ($38 million in cash). So far this year, four jackpot winners have been announced, with five more expected in 2020.

What is Mega Millions and how does it work?

Mega Millions has been one of the most popular multi-state lotteries in the country since its inception in 1996.

Tickets are available for purchase in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands. Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah are the only five states that do not sell lottery tickets.

Players can purchase a $2 ticket from a licensed lottery shop for a chance to win, with the option of adding the Megaplier. This is a condensed version of the information.