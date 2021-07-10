07/09/21 Mega Millions Numbers: Did Anyone Win $94 Million?

The winning numbers were 6, 37, 39, 41, and 46, with the Mega Ball number 17 and the Megaplier of 2X, according to the Mega Millions website, but did someone win the top prize of $94 million yesterday night?

Because no one matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball, the jackpot has been rolled over to Tuesday’s drawing, where it will be worth $104 million with a $74.2 million cash option. There were also no tickets for the $1 million prize that matched all five numbers.

The eight tickets that won $10,000 by matching four numbers and the Mega Ball were the largest winners, yet none of them boosted their winnings with the Megaplier.

There were also 255 players who won $500 by matching four numbers, with 61 of them using the Megaplier to increase their win to $1,000.

611 players earned $200 for matching three numbers and the Powerball, and 117 players won $400 for playing the Megaplier. Over 423,000 tickets won at least $2 in prizes.

Recently, there have been some large wins in the Mega Millions lottery. Officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery announced that the $516 million prize won in the state in May has been claimed.

The jackpot winners, who were part of a five-person group, formed a trust to claim the reward as a cash lump-sum payment, making it the lottery’s ninth-largest prize ever.

This meant they were awarded a prize of $348,600,000, with a total of $254,233,980 after federal and state taxes.

In a joint statement submitted to the Pennsylvania Lottery, attorneys Kurt Panouses and Christopher Mahoney declared, “This is life-changing generational money.”

“The winners are from small towns in eastern Pennsylvania and want to live as normally as possible. Maintaining anonymity is crucial to maintaining that normalcy, according to the statement.

What is Mega Millions and how does it work?

Mega Millions has been one of the most popular multi-state lotteries in the country since its inception in 1996.

Tickets are available for purchase in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands. Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah are the only five states that do not sell lottery tickets.

Players can enter for a chance to win by purchasing a $2 ticket from a licensed lottery store.