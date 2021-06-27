06/27/21 Powerball Results, Numbers: Is It True That No One Won the $75 Million?

After there was no winner in Saturday’s (June 26) drawing, the Powerball jackpot will rise by about $13 million to an estimated $88 million (cash value $62.1 million).

The winning numbers from last night were 8, 31, 39, 43, and 60. The Powerball number was 17; the Power Play number was X3.

One player won $1 million after matching all five numbers but not the Powerball.

A total of ten players matched four numbers plus the Powerball to win $50,000, with three more winning $150,000 with a triple Power Play.

There were 226 winning tickets that matched four numbers without the Powerball, each getting £100, and another 98 winning tickets that matched four numbers with the Powerplay, each winning $300.

The last time the jackpot was won was on May 6, when one ticket holder earned $286 million, ending a 10-week streak of no jackpot winners.

Anyone who wins will have the option of taking the big prize as an annuity, which is taxed as you get your annual instalments, or as a cash lump sum, which requires upfront payment of all applicable taxes.

The 10 Biggest Powerball Jackpots On January 13, 2016, three players from California, Florida, and Tennessee won $1.586 billion.

One Wisconsin player won $768.4 million on March 27, 2019.

One player in Massachusetts won $758.7 million on August 23, 2017.

One Maryland player won $730 million on January 20, 2021.

$687.8 million won on October 27, 2018, by two players in Iowa and New York.

$590.5 million won on May 18, 2013, by one player in Florida.

$587.5 million won on November 28, 2012, by two players in Arizona and Missouri.

$564.1 million won on February 11, 2015, by three players in North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas.

$559.7 million won on January 6, 2018, by one player in New Hampshire.

$487 million won on July 30, 2016, by one player in New Hampshire.

How to play Powerball

Drawings usually take place every Wednesday and Saturday, at 10:59 p.m. ET. Each draw is broadcast live from the lottery studio located in Tallahassee, Florida.

Players select five numbers from 1 to 69, in addition to one red Powerball number from 1 to 26. Each ticket costs $2 per play.

In certain circumstances, players can also multiply non-jackpot prizes by using the Power Play option for an. This is a brief summary.