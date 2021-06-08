06/05/21 Powerball Results and Numbers: Is It True That No One Won the $286 Million?

A Powerball ticket holder has won $286 million, bringing an end to a 10-week wait for a grand prize winner.

The winning numbers on Saturday night (June 5) were 44, 52, 54, 64, and 69. The Powerball had a value of 26 and the Power Play had a value of X3.

The lucky winner defeated odds of 1 in 292,201,338 to win the top prize, and they now have the option of receiving their award as an annuity or a lump-sum payout for a much lower amount.

If you are the jackpot winner (congrats!!! ), please contact the lottery at 1-800-222-0996.

Following the most recent huge win, the prize pool is reset, with an anticipated jackpot of $20 million (or $13.8 million in cash) for the next drawing.

The last time a player matched all five numbers plus the Powerball was on March 27. That Florida player was awarded $238 million.

One player matched five numbers sans the Powerball in the most recent draw. They possessed a Power Play, but the amount they could win was limited to $2 million.

Another 18 players matched four numbers plus the Powerball for a $50,000 win, while five others did it with a Power Play for a $150,000 reward.

Meanwhile, 404 players won $100 by matching four balls without the Powerball, while 104 won $300 by matching four balls with the Power Play.

The odds of winning are the same for each ticket. According to Powerball’s official website, there is a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning any jackpot.

The 10 Biggest Powerball Jackpots On January 13, 2016, three players from California, Florida, and Tennessee won $1.586 billion.

One Wisconsin player won $768.4 million on March 27, 2019.

One player in Massachusetts won $758.7 million on August 23, 2017.

One Maryland player won $730 million on January 20, 2021.

Two players in Iowa and New York won $687.8 million on October 27, 2018.

One player in Florida won $590.5 million on May 18, 2013.

Two players from Arizona and Missouri won $587.5 million on November 28, 2012.

Three players from North Carolina, Puerto Rico, and Texas won $564.1 million on February 11, 2015.

One player in New Hampshire won $559.7 million on January 6, 2018.

$487 million won on July 30, 2016, by one player in New Hampshire.

