Zaboera Attacks Popp in ‘Dragon Quest: The Adventure Of Dai’ Episode 45 Spoilers

Popp and the others are urgently searching for Dai, who has yet to be found. A villain emerges in “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” Episode 45, and he intends to kill Dai. “The Orichalcum Warrior” is the title of the new episode.

The official trailer for Episode 45 of “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” is now available. Popp’s group is seen searching for clues that would lead them to Dai in the trailer. They’re hovering above the ocean, trying to locate him.

Meanwhile, Zaboera appears and declares that he wishes to murder Dai in order to advance as a warrior. Popp and his companions are attacked by Zaboera and his sidekicks. The fight between the two sides starts.

During the struggle, Zaboera becomes desperate and unleashes a devastating Super Spell on his foes. As the combat becomes more fierce, a mystery warrior in shining armor approaches.

Popp chastised himself for losing Dai after the latter’s bout with Haldar ended in a draw in the previous episode.

Dai wasn’t dead; he was simply absent, therefore there was still hope. Killvearn, meantime, challenged Popp to a duel.

Rather than fighting Killvearn, Popp chose to save his powers and flee from the enemy. He intended to spread the word about Killvearn’s nefarious ambitions. Popp also needed the power to save Dai, who had gone missing in the water.

“Dai and Hadlar fought to a draw, with Dai drowning in the sea. Killvearn attacks Popp, who is depressed. Popp recalls Matoriv’s words and flees, but Killvearn pursues. Is it possible for Popp to flee? And what happened to Dai…?” says the narrator. Crunchyroll’s summary for Episode 44 can be found here.

Atsumi Tanezaki plays Dai, Hiroyuki Yoshino plays Killvearn, Kiyono Yasuno plays Marin, Kazuhiro Yamaji plays Matliff, Yuuki Kaji plays Hyunckel, Yui Ishikawa plays Amy, Toshiyuki Toyonaga plays Popp, Tomokazu Seki plays Hadlar, Tomoaki Maeno plays Crocodine, Takaya Hashi plays Vearn, Take

Episode 45 of “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” will show on Saturday. The episodes are available to watch on Crunchyroll.