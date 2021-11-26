You’ll never guess how much money celebrities make from cameo appearances.

Cameo, a video-sharing software, is bringing a whole new meaning to the term “celebrity autograph.” Anyone who can afford it can now receive a personalized video message from their favorite star.

Thousands of Cameos are sold each week, according to Forbes, as the company continues to grow. And the company, which gets a quarter of each celebrity’s earnings, isn’t the only one that’s doing well. Some celebrities who use the app to offer their services earn a lot of money.

Kevin O’Leary, a well-known businessman and media personality, charges $1,500 for each “personal use” video on the app and claims to have made over six figures since joining. Each business-related movie, which is intended to engage employers and their employees, costs $6,500. He told CNBC that he thinks his charge is a “fantastic value,” as it varies depending on the celebrity’s popularity. “I get asked about Cameo all the time,” the “Shark Tank” investor added. “It’s a side gig for me… Let’s assume you’re planning a wedding and want Mr. Wonderful to perform at the event. On Cameo, I can do it for you.” Sean Astin, who played Samwise Gamgee in the “Lord of the Rings” films, has also made a tidy profit from the video-sharing app. The cost of a DVD with the actor is $295. His videos are also the longest of any celebrity, clocking in at six minutes. He has reportedly made $163,159 as one of the app’s top earners.

However, “The Office” alum Brian Baumgartner, who claims to have made a whopping $1 million from the service, is one of the stars making by far the most money. The actor, who is well known for his role as Kevin Malone on the mockumentary comedic television series, charges $225 per personal message and has called his experience on the app as “rewarding.” “Here’s how I see Cameo,” he told BBBC. “This isn’t about me, or getting a message from me.” “I see it as an attempt by two people to build a relationship,” says the author. Baumgartner is a 5-star performer on the platform, with over 6,000 admirers and thousands of positive ratings from “The Office” fans. Cameo’s co-founder and CEO, Steven Galanis, has great expectations for the platform.

“Eventually, we want everybody with a fan base to be on Cameo,” he said. “Fans are ecstatic to have their favorite celebrities speak directly to them, and the celebrities are equally ecstatic. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.