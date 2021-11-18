Years after her sultry Oscars performance, Bradley Cooper puts an end to Lady Gaga dating rumors.

Following their passionate performance at the 2019 Oscars, actor Bradley Cooper has officially addressed the romance allegations that circulated about his relationship with music artist Lady Gaga.

Cooper discussed his onstage connection with Lady Gaga during their performance of the song “Shallow” from the film “A Star Is Born” in an interview published by The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday.

Despite the fact that Cooper, 46, was dating model Irina Shayk at the time and Lady Gaga was engaged to Christian Carino, the Academy Awards duet fuelled relationship rumors.

Cooper told THR that he and Lady Gaga chose to stay in character as Jack and Ally to cope with his anxiety of singing live at the awards show, despite the fact that the performance appeared private on stage.

“It reduces my anxiety level just from a personal aspect,” he told the outlet.

“In that scene in the movie, they kind of fall in love.” It’s that explosive moment that happens to them in front of thousands of people on a stage. It would have been so strange if we were both seated in front of the audience on stools.” Cooper commended Lady Gaga’s talent as an actress and vocalist, despite the fact that the performance was a ruse. “She’s just incredibly attractive and personable.” “I thought to myself when I met her, ‘If I can just harness it… then it’s just for me to mess up,'” he explained.

“However, once we started working together, I realized, ‘Gosh, oh, the sky’s the limit in terms of what she’s capable of and her level of commitment.'”

In a November 2019 interview with Elle magazine, Lady Gaga, 35, denied reports of a prospective affair with Cooper.

“We made a love story, after all.” Of course, as a performer and actress, I wanted people to believe that my partner and I were in love. “At the Oscars, we wanted people to experience that love,” she stated at the time.

“We wanted it to travel straight through the camera’s lens and onto every television that was watching it.” And we put in a lot of effort, working for days on end. We planned everything out and staged it as a performance.” “A Star Is Born” was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including one for Best Picture. For “Shallow,” the film won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. The next film “House of Gucci,” starring Lady Gaga, will be released in theaters on November 24.