‘Yeah, I’m Going To Upset Some People,’ says Fauci, who wants mandatory vaccinations for teachers.

With the start of school just weeks away, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, has reiterated his wish for state and local laws requiring all teachers to acquire COVID-19 vaccines.

Fauci made the remark during an appearance with MSNBC on Tuesday, where he recognized that his views on the COVID vaccination will not be shared by everyone.

“I know this is going to irritate some people, but I think we should,” he stated.

“This is a very serious situation. You’d hope that people would understand why vaccination is so important.”

Fauci’s support for a teacher mandate comes as COVID cases in the United States continue to rise as the highly contagious Delta form spreads among adults and children.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 93,800 kid COVID cases were reported from July 29 to August 5, accounting for 15% of all COVID cases recorded weekly in the United States, according to CBS News. As of Aug. 5, 4.3 million youngsters had tested positive for the virus, representing a rise of 4% since July 22.

Despite the rise in COVID cases among children, Fauci stated that a federal mandate for COVID vaccines for teachers is unlikely, but that local mandates “for schools, for teachers, for universities, for colleges” would be appropriate.

“I’m sorry, I know people like to have their individual freedom and not be told what to do, but I think we’re in such a critical situation now that mandates should be done under specific circumstances,” he added.

The American Federation of Teachers, the country’s second-largest instructors organization, agrees with Fauci, saying on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” on Sunday that COVID-19 immunizations for teachers should be mandatory to safeguard pupils who cannot be vaccinated.

Weingarten stated, “The conditions have changed.”

“It weighs hard on my mind that children under the age of 12 are not able to get vaccinated, and I felt compelled…to step up and express this as a matter of personal conscience.”

Pfizer’s COVID vaccination is only available to children aged 12 and up. Vaccines manufactured by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are approved for use in people aged 18 and up.

State officials, on the other hand, might implement vaccination mandates without fear of legal ramifications if the Food and Drug Administration gives the COVID vaccines full approval, according to Fauci on MSNBC.