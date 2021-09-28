Yankees, Red Sox, and Dodgers Are Favored To Win Wild-Card Spots In MLB Playoffs 2021.

The 2021 MLB regular season’s final week may not be as uncertain as the standings suggest. In both the American and National Leagues, a few teams are considered heavy favorites to secure the last postseason places.

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are projected to clinch the two AL wild-card positions, with four clubs separated by only 2.5 total games in the AL wild-card battle. In the National League West, the Los Angeles Dodgers are unlikely to catch the San Francisco Giants. The Atlanta Braves blowing their NL East lead to the Philadelphia Phillies would be unexpected.

Despite trailing the Yankees by a game in the wild-card rankings, FanGraphs projects the Red Sox to have an 86.1 percent chance of making the playoffs. New York has an 80.6 percent chance of retaining its wild-card place.

At Fenway Park, the Yankees just swept the Red Sox. With a berth in the ALDS on the line, the rivals are expected to meet again next week.

In a three-game series, the Toronto Blue Jays take on the New York Yankees. Toronto is two games behind New York and has a 28.2 percent probability of making the playoffs, according to FanGraphs. Despite being only 1.5 games behind Boston, the Seattle Mariners have only a 4.9 percent probability of making the AL Wild-Card Game.

The Yankees are huge -480 favorites to make the playoffs, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The Red Sox have a -310 chance of making the playoffs. The Blue Jays are favored by +154 in the postseason. At +710, the Mariners are a long shot in the playoffs.

With a magic number of two, the Houston Astros enjoy a 4.5-game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the AL West. The AL Central and AL East have already been won by the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays, respectively.

The Milwaukee Brewers have claimed the National League Central title, while the St. Louis Cardinals are inching closer to capturing the second NL wild-card berth. San Francisco has an 83.8 percent chance of winning the NL West, which would put Los Angeles in first place for the NL wild card.

The Giants hold a two-game lead over the Dodgers and a more favorable schedule ahead of them. In the wild-card rankings, the Dodgers are 13 games clear of the Cardinals, with a 22-game lead over the division’s third-placed San Diego Padres.

At FanDuel, San Francisco has -410 odds to win the NL West. Los Angeles has a +310 chance of winning.