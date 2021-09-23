Yankees Pass Blue Jays, Cardinals Pull Away In Wild-Card Races In MLB Playoff Standings 2021

With nine games remaining in the 2021 MLB regular season, the New York Yankees have re-entered the playoff picture. The Bronx Bombers moved into the second wild-card berth in the American League on Wednesday, trading places with the Toronto Blue Jays before their schedule becomes much more difficult.

The New York Yankees defeated the Texas Rangers 7-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning on Wednesday. The Toronto Blue Jays were defeated 7-1 by the Tampa Bay Rays, who are currently in first place in the American League East. The Boston Red Sox won 12-5 against the New York Mets to keep their two-game lead in the American League’s first wild-card slot.

With a day off on Thursday, the Yankees are a half-game ahead of the Blue Jays. The AL East rivals will be deadlocked for the final wild-card berth if the Blue Jays beat the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

The Yankees have complete control of their destiny with just AL East opponents remaining on their schedule. New York will begin a three-game series in Boston on Friday, followed by a vital three-game series in Toronto. The Yankees will finish the season with a three-game series against the Rays at home.

Aside from their series with the Yankees, the Blue Jays will play seven games versus the Twins and Baltimore Orioles, two of the AL’s poorest three clubs. To finish the season, Boston travels to Baltimore to face the Baltimore Orioles and the Washington Nationals.

The Seattle Mariners are in fourth place in the wild-card rankings, 2.5 games behind the New York Yankees. The Oakland Athletics are a game behind Seattle and still in the race.

There isn’t a single contender in the National League within four games of the two wild-card teams. The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the St. Louis Cardinals by 14.5 games, with a 4.5-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies for the NL’s second wild-card berth.

The St. Louis Cardinals won their 11th game in a row on Thursday, defeating the Milwaukee Brewers 10-2. The Cardinals still have four games against the Milwaukee Brewers and seven games against the Chicago Cubs to play.

The Padres have dropped out of contention, behind St. Louis by six games.