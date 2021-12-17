Yami Sukehiro’s Reunion With The Black Bulls: ‘Black Clover’ Chapter 317 Leaks, Spoilers

After nearly destroying Lucifero and his apparition, Asta glows brightly like a star. Yami Sukehiro and William Vangeance are about to emerge from their graves in Chapter 317 of “Black Clover.” “Change” is said to be the title of the new chapter. The leaks and spoilers of “Black Clover” Chapter 317 were released by a Reddit member named KamikazeMender. While Mimosa cures Yuno, the chapter begins with Yuno assisting Asta in destroying the remnants of Lucifero’s appearance.

Throughout the process, Asta and Yuno had a brief conversation. Meanwhile, after waking up from the coffin, William is seen being held by Patry.

The Black Bulls and Yami are getting back together. Nacht appears concerned and begins scanning the area for danger. Members of the Spade Kingdom Resistance Force embrace Yuno.

The Second Gate’s highest-ranking devil is ultimately exposed in Chapter 317 of “Black Clover.” Everyone should begin running as soon as the devil emerges from the Second Gate.

To make matters worse, Lucifero begins to materialize and uses Gravity Magic. Asta runs to the battleground and sees the devastation firsthand.

Lucifero stands next to Asta, taunting him, at the end of Chapter 317 of “Black Clover.”

In the last chapter, Nacht, Albert, and Yami watched in horror as Lucifero’s Gravity Magic continued to kill the Ultra Giant Bull.

Asta, who was on a neighboring hilltop, was watching everything unfold as he prepared for an attack.

Asta and Liebe promised their Black Bull colleagues that they would free Yami and William without injuring them.

Finral warped Liebe and Asta were entrusted by his buddies. Asta later drew his Demon-Slasher Katana and asked Liebe if they could split the devil in half.

Asta and Liebe, on the other hand, have determined not to allow Lucifero to appear for the sake of Yami. Asta also desired to avenge Richita.

Asta raised his blade above his head, noting that they were both free to make their own decisions because they weren’t chosen by mana. He summons the Demon Slasher Infinite Slash: Equinox, which fires a massive Anti Magic slash.

This Sunday, Chapter 317 of “Black Clover” will be released. On Viz and Manga Plus, fans can read the chapter online.