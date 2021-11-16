Wyoming GOP no longer recognizes Liz Cheney because of her ‘questionable’ anti-Trump views.

The Wyoming GOP voted 31-29 in Buffalo, Wyoming, over the weekend to no longer recognize Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as a party member. According to AP News, the party rebuked her position against former President Donald Trump, citing his role in the Jan. 6 uprising as justification.

“The President of the United States summoned this crowd, assembled the mob, and fanned the flame of this attack,” Cheney said in a statement following the incident. “There has never been a bigger betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his duty to the Constitution.”

Cheney, the lone Republican member of Congress from Wyoming, was one of the few Republicans who voted against party lines to impeach Trump following the uprising. Many members of the Wyoming Republican Party opposed to this move, leading to Cheney’s censure in February.

Cheney was ousted from a prominent congressional leadership post by D.C. Republicans in May after she disputed Trump’s assertions of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential race.

“Previously indicated in the resolution of censure, Representative Liz Cheney cast her vote in favor of impeachment without any quantifiable proof of High Crimes or Misdemeanors…,” the resolution to no longer recognize Cheney in the Wyoming GOP says.

Representative Liz Cheney has yet to show any quantifiable or verified data to support her dubious choice.”

As a symbolic gesture, the vote does not remove Cheney, the oldest daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, from power. According to the Casper Star-Tribune, around nine counties’ GOP parties in Wyoming voted to no longer recognize Cheney, with some county parties approving resolutions unanimously.

“It’s ludicrous to say Liz is anything other than a devoted conservative Republican,” Cheney spokeswoman Jeremy Adler told the outlet. Her pledge to the Constitution binds her. Unfortunately, some members of Wyoming’s Republican leadership have abandoned that core premise, instead allowing themselves to be kept captive by the claims of a dangerous and foolish man.” In the 2022 Republican primary, Representative Cheney will face at least four Republican opponents, including Trump’s supported Harriet Hageman.