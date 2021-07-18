Worst States To Live In In 2021: Rankings For Health, Hospitals, And Voting Rights

The United States is a diverse country, with climates, environments, politics, and lifestyles varying not only across but also within individual states. Certain areas of the country, on the other hand, may be less desirable to reside in than others.

Various lists frequently rate the states based on a variety of parameters to decide which are the worst or finest to live in at different times. Cost of living, population, quality of life, and now, in the aftermath of the COVID-19 Pandemic 2020 Presidential Election, health and voting ability, are all important factors in determining whether or not a state is worthwhile to live in.

According to the most recent data from CNBC, which ranked states based on quality of life (crime rates and environmental quality), places to live, places to work remotely, public health systems, hospital capacity, and how well states protect against discrimination and restrictive voting laws, ten states in particular ranked poorly in 2021 when it came to living in them.

Arizona, Texas, Nevada, Missouri, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Indiana were the states in question. Vermont, Hawaii, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Maine, Washington, Massachusetts, Nebraska, and New Jersey were the greatest states to reside in based on the same criteria. When it came to a Life, Health, and Inclusion Score, the 10 worst states in the ranking all scored an F, while the 10 best obtained ratings ranging from A+ to B.

Some of the ranks, particularly when it comes to health ratings, are unsurprising, as several of the best-ranked states have some of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rankings, while the worst-ranked states rate significantly lower.

Vermont ranks highest in the nation, according to the New York Times Vaccine Tracker, with 86 percent of residents receiving at least one COVID-19 dose. Other top states performed well on the list as well, with Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maine, and New Jersey all placing in the top ten for immunization percentages. Washington and Minnesota were next in the top 20, with all receiving one jab at a rate of 70% or greater. Nebraska (66.1 percent) and Iowa (66.1 percent) were at the bottom of the list (64.6 percent ). North Dakota is the only state on the list that has a lower percentage of residents who have been vaccinated, with only 56.2 percent of residents having had at least one shot.

