Workers Slam Snack Company During Contract Negotiations, Saying “Enough Is Enough” Nabisco Strike: Workers Slam Snack Company During Contract Negotiations, Saying “Enough Is Enough”

Workers at Nabisco plants in the United States have gone on strike in the midst of a severe labor dispute with parent company Mondelez International, Inc.

On August 10, almost 200 workers in Portland went on strike. They were joined by plant union employees in Chicago, Aurora, Colorado, and Richmond, Virginia, over the course of the next nine days.

Members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International (BCTGM) Union went on strike. Employees have recently been at differences with Nabisco after the snack company made billions of dollars in earnings and paid Mondelez CEO $16.8 million.

Meanwhile, the company’s average employee earns around $31,000 per year. Mondelez proposed 12-hour days without overtime and increased required weekend work without remuneration as part of the new contract negotiations with the union.

“It’s a case of greed,” says the narrator. They have no respect for the people who have given them the opportunity to make such a large sum of money. Darlene Carpenter, the business agent of BCTGM local 358 in Richmond, stated, “We’re peons to them, and everyone is at the point where enough is enough.”

“We’ve reached the stage where we’re saying this is how the cookie will crumble now because we can’t do it.”

Members of the union also claim that in 2021, the business tried to save money by closing factories and opting to open plants in Mexico, something Mondelez International Inc. denies.

Local 364 in Portland’s Cameron Taylor said, “We can’t compete with the Mexican labor.” “All they want is to take advantage of inexpensive labor. If we accept all they want us to accept, including the working conditions and the two-tiered healthcare system, this job will become unworthy of fighting for.”

Mondelez International Inc. said in a statement that it was “disappointed” by the unions’ strike decision, but that it was dedicated to negotiating a new deal that would give employees with “excellent wages and competitive benefits.”

The Nabisco strikes follow a 19-day strike by Frito-Lay workers, who returned to work in late July.