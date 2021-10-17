Workers in the United States continue to leave their jobs due to the pandemic.

During the epidemic, thousands of health-care professionals in the United States have left the industry, according to the latest job data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This follows the loss of over 40,000 jobs in the first three months of the year.

In September, 38,000 jobs were lost in nursing and health care facilities.

8,000 jobs were lost in hospitals.

Morning Consult issued a study in early October that revealed 18 percent of healthcare employees had left their jobs due to the epidemic. From September 2 to 8, a poll of 1,000 healthcare workers was conducted.

In addition, 12 percent of healthcare employees were laid off, and 31% pondered quitting their jobs, according to the survey.

According to the poll, the majority of resignations were because to the pandemic, insufficient income or opportunity, or burnout.

Experts have cautioned that job losses could have major consequences for the healthcare system.

“You’re losing people in a sector that was already short on manpower before the epidemic,” Dharam Kaushik, a urologist at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, told Morning Consult.

Approximately 4 in 5 healthcare employees think the scarcity of healthcare professionals has had an impact on them, with 41% stating the shortfall has had a “significant impact.”

Overall, 57 percent of those polled were optimistic about the future of healthcare. There was also a gender disparity, with 69 percent of males and 54 percent of women indicating a favorable outlook.

“I believe that mentoring the next generation, as well as changing our hiring practices to include more women and people of color in leadership positions, is necessary to address the disparities that still exist in our field,” said Kate McOwen, senior director of educational affairs at the Association of American Medical Colleges.

Since February 2020, the healthcare workforce has lost 524,000 workers, the majority of them were employed in nursing and residential care facilities.