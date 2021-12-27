Workers fired because of the vaccine mandate have been granted unemployment benefits in these five states.

The fight in the United States over COVID-19 vaccine mandates has mirrored the fight against the virus. Five state governors are now raising the stakes even higher.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that governors in Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, and Tennessee have extended unemployment benefits to workers who were fired due to noncompliance with a COVID-19 law. All of these states are run by Republican governors and legislatures, which have been staunch opponents of President Joe Biden’s requirements.

Employees who were fired for cause, such as disobeying corporate policy, are usually ineligible for unemployment benefits. States, on the other hand, can set their own eligibility restrictions for who can receive unemployment benefits and under what conditions, which has allowed these five governors to extend them to the deliberately unvaccinated.

Vaccine mandates have been opposed by several Republican lawmakers at the state and national levels. They claim that such rules are incompatible with personal liberty and that they harm employers at a time when the country is experiencing a labor shortage.

Despite their opposition to vaccine mandates, it is believed that just 5% of people who are currently unemployed did so as a result of failing to comply with a vaccine obligation. Furthermore, companies have criticized these governments for appearing to encourage increased noncompliance with laws, so harming the labor force they claim to be supporting.

Businesses in Kansas, for example, have protested the decision to extend unemployment benefits to those who refuse to follow mandates. By choosing this path, Kansas Chamber of Commerce President Alan Cobb warned that the state is willing to incur “severe financial harm” to its unemployment trust fund, raise taxes, and jeopardize the state’s stability.

Given that Republican-led states were the first to begin reducing enhanced unemployment aid over the summer, the choice to provide unemployment aid in this scenario takes on a more political tone. They justified their decision to stop the programs in those circumstances as well, claiming that maintaining the programs would discourage workers from pursuing work.

Following research, it was discovered that withdrawing aid early did not result in the employment growth gains that these states had hoped for. Instead, they discovered that improvements were only modestly different from those reported in Democratic-led states that preserved the benefits for longer periods of time.