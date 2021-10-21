Workers at Amazon are planning a historic vote on unionization.

Amazon employees in Staten Island (JFK8) want to form a union. On Monday, the workers plan to petition the National Labor Relations Board for a union election.

The Amazon Labor Union aims to establish a stand-alone organization for Amazon employees. A earlier attempt to unionize in Bessmer, Ala., failed, but that effort was attempting to join the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union rather than starting from scratch like the Staten Island workers.

“[Sunday night], ALU members democratically voted to ratify our constitution and pick our leadership, all of whom are Amazon workers,” a Twitter account affiliated with the unionizing drive posted on Monday. This is a significant step forward for our grass-roots, self-organized labor union! “All that’s left now is to [file]for an election.” This endeavor took months of planning and a $20,000 gofundme page to generate funds for items such as “pamphlets and literature, clothes, banners, signs, posters, web hosting charges, and more.” According to The Guardian, this initiative resulted in the collection of 2,000 union authorization cards from workers at the New York City warehouse. Despite its professed support for workers’ ability to form unions, Amazon has a lengthy history of blocking them.

In a statement released Thursday, the Amazon Labor Union stated, “We intend to fight for higher salaries, job security, safer working conditions, more paid time off, better medical leave options, and longer breaks.”

According to a website linked with the unionization campaign, “it’s become more evident than ever that [Amazon] favors profits over people and will continuously make decisions that damage workers if it means saving money” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The strike was sparked by the termination of Chris Smalls, a Process Assistant who led a walkout during the pandemic protesting Amazon’s dangerous working conditions.

“The Amazon Labor Union’s goal and purpose is to improve the relationship between the firm and its employees so that we can negotiate a better, safer, and more egalitarian workplace,” according to the website.

“Countless labor organizations, politicians, press media, and established unions, both in NYC and around the country,” according to the campaign’s supporters. If the unionization campaign succeeds, it might lead to the formation of a global labor union for the world’s largest online retailer’s employees.