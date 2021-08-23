WNBA News: What Joe Biden Said About Seattle Storm Champion During Their White House Visit

On Monday, the Seattle Storm paid a visit to President Joe Biden at the White House to celebrate their WNBA victory in 2020.

The Seattle Mariners swept the Las Vegas Aces in three games, claiming their fourth championship in franchise history.

“This squad met the moment in the WNBA during a year unlike any other,” Biden added.

Sue Bird, Jewell Loyd, and Breanna Stewart, three of Seattle’s players, all represented the United States in Tokyo as members of the Women’s Olympic team that won gold.

The athletes were also honored for their efforts to encourage others to be vaccinated, as well as their support for racial justice and transgender rights. In accordance with federal regulations, all players in attendance donned masks.

The team, according to Biden, “sets a tremendous example for millions of young females.”