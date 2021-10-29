With the Steelers, Broncos, and Colts in the news, NFL Rumors: 5 Trade Candidates Before the Deadline

There’s a lot more going on in the weeks leading up to the NFL trade deadline in 2021 than simply rumors about Deshaun Watson. Several key players across the league are either available or have piqued the interest of other clubs.

Before the 4 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday, here’s a look at five trade candidates.

Linebacker Melvin Ingram of the Pittsburgh Steelers

The linebacker has reportedly expressed his desire to leave the Steelers less than a half-season into his tenure. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Ingram is dissatisfied with his reduced playing time, and Pittsburgh has held trade talks. Ingram has apparently piqued the curiosity of the Kansas City Chiefs. In light of J.J. Watt’s season-ending injury, the Arizona Cardinals could be a good fit.

Melvin Ingram, as reported by @RapSheet this weekend, wants out of Pittsburgh after seeing his playing time reduced. KC is said to have made an offer, but the #Steelers want not to send him to an AFC team. Is it possible that the #Cardinals would be a decent trade partner? Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack Back The Colts have sought to find a trade partner for Mack, who has demanded a move. Mack is a natural contender for a trade, given the presence of Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines on the roster. The veteran has only 28 carries for 101 yards two seasons after a 1,000-yard season. Mack has been linked to the Kansas City Chiefs, Carolina Panthers, and San Francisco 49ers.

The #Chiefs, #Panthers, #49ers, and/t #Saints are among the clubs who have made early queries about #Colts RB Marlon Mack in recent weeks, according to reports. According to league sources, any team interested in acquiring Mack would receive his $1 million fully guaranteed (prorated) base salary in 2021.

Cornerback Kyle Fuller of the Denver Broncos

After only playing two snaps in Denver’s Week 7 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Fuller is the subject of trade rumors. Fuller could be considered as expendable by the Broncos, with Ronald Darby set to start ahead of him. According to Rapoport, Denver received trade offers for Fuller during the offseason. In 2018, Fuller led the league with seven interceptions and 21 pass breakups.

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks

Cooks hasn’t been mentioned much in recent trade speculations, but he might be dealt for a variety of reasons. The Texans are in free fall and have already begun trading veterans, including running back Mark Ingram to the New Orleans Saints, a move Cooks expressed displeasure with. Cooks is a low-cost alternative, with less than $2 million left on his contract in 2021. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.