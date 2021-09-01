With “not many tools left,” Biden says drones could be used in Afghanistan.

After the US military withdrew Afghanistan on Tuesday to end America’s longest war, the Biden administration is anticipated to use drone warfare in Afghanistan.

The President has given his military commanders permission to conduct drone attacks against ISIS-affiliated targets accountable for the deaths of 13 American service personnel in a terrorist attack at Kabul Airport. “We will not forgive,” Biden said, pledging retribution for the atrocities. We are not going to forget. We’ll pursue you to the ends of the planet, and you’ll have to pay the ultimate price.”

Two terrorists were killed and a third was injured in a drone assault in Jalalabad on Friday, while an ISIS-K car bomb was destroyed on Sunday, delivering a message to militants that military action will likely continue in the nation despite the absence of forces on the ground.

In a speech at the White House on Tuesday, Biden declared to ISIS-K, “We are not done with you yet.” He promised a “strong, unforgiving, targeted, precise policy.”

If we don’t have people on the ground, there aren’t many instruments left in the toolkit, according to Barry Pavel, director of the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security.

A man who lost his brother informed CNN that 9 individuals from one household were also slain in the ISIS bombing. Six of the children were under the age of ten. https://t.co/9lPma3rpAC

The expanded drone presence will raise the likelihood of civilian casualties, as civilians account for 90% of those killed in drone strikes. That fact was tragically exposed on Sunday, when a retaliatory strike killed ten civilians, including six children under the age of ten.

Due to a paucity of military personnel in Afghanistan, drones will have to be flown in from elsewhere, needing more money to maintain. “If you’re launching a drone from within the country, you launch it, let it fly, and then recover it. It takes a lot more upkeep and sustainment if you launch it from a distance. It causes equipment to decay faster and is a big resource drain,” Pavel explained.

Drones were the Obama administration’s chosen technique of avoiding sending American troops into conflict zones. Obama also classified all military-aged males in striking zones as combatants, decreasing the Pentagon’s overall casualty toll. Obama carried out 1,878 drone strikes over his eight years in office.

When Donald Trump was elected President, he dramatically expanded the number of people on the list. Brief News from Washington Newsday.