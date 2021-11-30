With new supervised injection sites, New York City hopes to reduce overdose deaths.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that two safe, supervised injection sites have opened in New York City to help combat opioid overdose deaths.

“New York City has been in the forefront of the nation’s fight against COVID-19, and the effort to keep our neighborhood safe is far from over. Following extensive research, we have identified the best course of action for safeguarding our city’s most vulnerable citizens. In a news statement, de Blasio stated, “We will not hesitate to seize it.”

“Opioid Overdose Prevention Centers are a safe and effective strategy to deal with the opioid issue.” I’m happy to show cities around the country that a wiser strategy is achievable after decades of failure.” The city will begin operating two sites in East Harlem and Washington Heights under the new initiative. According to the New York Times, they will be staffed by trained workers who will supply clean needles, administer naloxone to reverse overdoses, and present users with addiction treatment choices.

A safe injection site is a designated facility where people can use substances like fentanyl or other opioids while being monitored by qualified medical personnel. Experts say this can help reduce overdose deaths, and drug users can get help with addiction services if they ask for it.

New York has become the first city in the US to launch official injection sites as a result of this decision. This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared 2020 to be the deadliest year on record for opioid deaths. Overdoses claimed the lives of an estimated 100,306 people last year, with 2,243 of them occurring in New York City alone.

The establishment of the injection sites is a result of de Blasio’s proposal in 2018 to bring them to his city. Similar proposals for safe injection facilities have been made in other cities, although none have yet been implemented. A similar proposal in Seattle and Philadelphia has stalled in the courts, while San Francisco plans to launch its first in 2022.

It’s uncertain whether the federal authorities will object to the usage of the safe injection sites. In 2019, the Trump administration filed a lawsuit in Philadelphia to block the establishment of a site run by a local group, alleging that it violates federal law by being built for what is still considered illicit drug use.

According to the New York Times, city authorities are in communication with federal counterparts, whom they feel are uninterested.