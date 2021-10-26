With Davante Adams on the COVID list, Packers vs. Cardinals 2021: Prediction, Odds, and Spread Moves

The top matchup in NFL Week 8 was expected to be featured on “Thursday Night Football.” The Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals’ matchup isn’t expected to be as competitive now that one of the game’s finest players is unlikely to play.

Davante Adams joined Green Bay defensive coordinator Joe Barry on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. The Packers have become significant underdogs in Thursday’s game in Arizona, with both their star wide receiver and defensive coordinator nearly certain to miss.

According to the current betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Cardinals are up to six points ahead of the spread. Arizona was a 3.5-point favorite when the game began, but the line has nearly risen since many key Green Bay players tested positive for COVID-19.

The total has shifted from 53 to 51.5.

The outcome of Thursday’s game might have a big impact on the NFC’s top seed. With a 7-0 start to the 2021 season, Arizona is the league’s lone surviving undefeated team. With a 6-1 record, Green Bay is only a game behind the Cardinals in the race for a first-round playoff bye.

The Packers’ lone defeat seems like an eternity ago. In Week 1, Green Bay was surprised by a 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Packers have looked like a club coming off back-to-back NFC Championship Game trips in their last six games.

Aaron Rodgers has thrown 15 touchdown passes since an incomprehensible Week 1 loss in which he had one of his worst games. Kyler Murray is one of the MVP favorites this year, with a 116.8 passer rating topping all quarterbacks who have started every game.

On any team, Adams is the most significant playmaker. He has the third-most receiving yards in the NFL with 744. Adams had nearly three times as many targets as any other Packer, and he is the only one with more than 186 receiving yards.

Green Bay’s second-leading receiver in 2020, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, has been out for four weeks with a hamstring issue. In Week 8, there’s a good probability he’ll be back.

Green Bay went 3-0 in games where Adams did not play last season. In those victories, the Packers averaged 34.0 points per game.

Despite their own COVID troubles, the Cardinals have avoided losing this season. Arizona defeated the Cleveland Browns 37-14 in Week 6 despite the absence of standout pass rusher Chandler Jones, head coach Kliff Kingsbury, and quarterback coach Cam Turner.

