With a sale of $4.3 million, Patrick Mahomes’ rookie card sets an NFL record.

Patrick Mahomes not only has the largest contract in NFL history, but he also has the costliest contract in the world. Now, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is also the face of the world’s most expensive football card.

An autographed Mahomes rookie card set a record for any football card when it sold for $4.3 million on Wednesday. It’s the fourth-best-selling card of all time, regardless of sport.

PWCC Marketplace has announced the sale of the Mahomes 2017 Panini National Treasures 1-of-1, NFL shield. It shattered the previous record of $3.1 million set in June when a Tom Brady rookie card was auctioned.

We have brokered a $4.3 million private sale to LJ’s Card Shop for a 2017 National Treasures NFL Shield Patrick Mahomes Rookie Auto 1/1.

This is the most a football card has ever sold for! pic.twitter.com/CQ7rQ3MWW5

According to ESPN, PWCC head of business development Jesse Craig remarked, “People regard Mahomes as the next Brady.” “He’s only 25, yet he’s already won a Super Bowl and been named MVP. So, for him… and his card values, the sky is the limit.”

“It’s the perfect storm,” says the narrator. The NFL shield is an on-card auto, and it’s a rookie. You’ve got someone wagering on Mahomes’ future, and this is the best it gets.”

The transaction was made by LJ’s Card Shop in New Albany, Ohio.

The Chiefs were defeated by Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl in February, but Kansas City’s quarterback is on his way to becoming one of the best players to ever wear an NFL uniform. Mahomes has earned an NFL MVP award and a Super Bowl MVP award in just three seasons as a starter, with two Super Bowl appearances.

Mahomes has the best career passing rating in the league with a 108.7. Next year’s Super Bowl is expected to be won by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady has a Super Bowl record of seven championships and five MVP awards. The former New England Patriots quarterback will be first in NFL lifetime earnings after the 2021 season.

Mahomes signed a record 10-year, $450 million contract deal last summer.

A rookie card of LeBron James and a rookie card of Mickey Mantle each sold for a record $5.2 million. In March, a one-of-one Luka Doncic Logoman RPA from the 2018-19 Panini National Treasures was auctioned for $4.6 million.