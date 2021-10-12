With a new ban, Texas Governor Greg Abbott defies Biden’s order on vaccinations, setting up a legal battle.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order on Tuesday prohibiting employers, including private businesses, from mandating employees to be vaccinated. President Joe Biden’s administration has mandated that major companies vaccinate their workforces to prevent COVID-19, and Abbott’s move puts Texas in direct violation with that mandate.

Abbott openly attacked Biden in the executive order, accusing the White House of “forcing many private companies into implementing COVID-19 vaccine mandates,” resulting in “workforce disruptions” that he said jeopardize Texas’ recovery from the epidemic.

I signed an Executive Order barring any body in Texas from imposing vaccine mandates.

I’ve also added it to the agenda for the Special Session.

The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best line of defense against the virus, but it should never be pushed. pic.twitter.com/8hHHLyebCk Abbott also made it illegal for companies to require proof of vaccination and imposed an undisclosed punishment on those who broke the law. He also stated that he will urge that his executive order be codified into law by the Republican-controlled state legislature.

In the text of the order, Abbott stated that the COVID-19 vaccine was “safe, efficacious, and our best defense against the virus,” but that immunization was a personal decision. Other Republican leaders have made similar arguments, saying that while vaccines are safe, mandates are an infringement on human liberty.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) data tracker, COVID-19 incidences in Texas have been declining in recent days. As of Oct. 11, 180,591 instances were expected to be active according to the state’s COVID-19 data tracker. In Texas, there have been 66,467 COVID-related deaths.

Abbott, who tested positive for COVID-19 in August, has previously prohibited state and local governments from requiring proof of vaccination, while allowing private companies to set their own vaccination policies. Critics have slammed the directive, as well as a second one prohibiting mask mandates, claiming Abbott is risking public health with his actions.

President Biden issued a broad executive order on Sept. 9 that would require firms with 100 or more employees to mandate either full immunization or regular testing for those who wish to remain unvaccinated. Several major corporations have accepted the regulation and have set deadlines for their employees to get vaccinated or face suspension or termination.

Biden’s decree was roundly opposed by Republican governors. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.