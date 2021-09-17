With a difficult schedule and a loss to Washington, the New York Giants’ chances of making the playoffs in 2021 are slim.

The NFL season in 2021 is just eight days old, but the New York Giants’ chances of making the playoffs are already fading. The Giants’ quest to end their five-year postseason drought is becoming increasingly difficult after a heartbreaking 30-29 loss to the Washington Football Team on “Thursday Night Football.”

For the fifth consecutive season, New York has a 0-2 record. Despite the league’s increased postseason field, none of the 11 clubs that started 0-2 in 2020 made the playoffs.

The Giants have +500 chances to make the playoffs at DraftKings Sportsbook with the rest of Week 2 games remaining to be played. New York has -750 odds of missing the playoffs and +850 odds of winning the NFC East.

The Giants were defeated by the Washington Redskins, who were undone by costly penalties and had to settle for five field goals of their own. With a 102.2 passer rating, 249 passing yards, 95 rushing yards, and no turnovers, Daniel Jones had a good game.

Jones was sacked four times by an offensive line that has been unproductive for long periods of time. New York’s defense has struggled, giving up 57 points in two games.

_This was the first time in franchise history that Washington beat the Giants in regulation on a walk-off score.

_The Giants are now 0-2 for the fifth consecutive season. Since the Rams went 0-2 in five consecutive seasons from 2007 to 2011, no team has started 0-2 in five consecutive seasons.

“I’ve seen it go one of two ways: either we repair it now and don’t do what we’ve done in the past, or we wait until halftime and attempt to turn it on,” Giants receiver Sterling Shepard told reporters. “Right now, we have to fix it. Our season isn’t defined by one loss.”

Based on the winning percentages of their forthcoming opponents, the Giants have the most tough remaining schedule in the NFL. Although the majority of the league has only played one game, New York’s schedule appears to be far from simple.

The Giants’ Week 3 meeting against the Atlanta Falcons at home is a virtual must-win for them. In Weeks 4 and 5, the Jets face the New Orleans Saints and the Dallas Cowboys, respectively. In Weeks 6 and 7, the Giants will host the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers, respectively.

New York’s next two games are on the road, against the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively. Brief News from Washington Newsday.