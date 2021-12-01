With 534,000 new hires in November, the US economy outperforms expectations.

Nonfarm payroll figures showed 534,000 new jobs were created in November, giving the employment situation a boost on Wednesday.

According to ADP, a private payroll processing agency, the 534.000 new positions surpassed predictions of a little lower 525,000 for the previous month. This is the third month in a row that nonfarm payrolls have exceeded expectations, indicating that the economy is recovering from the post-summer hiring slump.

“Last month, the labor market rebound pushed through its obstacles,” said Nela Richardson, ADP’s chief economist. “November’s employment growth lift the three-month average to 543,000 monthly job additions, a little increase from earlier this year’s pace.” The results were driven by robust performance in the service sector, particularly by the leisure and hospitality industry, which saw 134,000 openings filled in November, as in prior reports from October and November.

Despite the fact that the service sector is “particularly exposed to the epidemic,” it has dominated all recent job gains, according to Richardson. She also stated that the discovery of the new Omicron strain of COVID-19 in southern Africa last week had no impact on the economy’s job recovery, stressing that it was still too early to say what impact it would have on employment.

The COVID-19 epidemic had wreaked havoc on the industry, and there were fears that the spread of the Delta variety might limit hiring when the economy recovered. The hospitality industry’s strength has been evident in the last three months, as it has helped to exceed recruiting forecasts.

Last month, large corporations accounted for the majority of new hires. Companies with 500 or more employees hired 277,000 new staff, while medium-sized businesses hired 142,000 more. Smaller enterprises with fewer than 50 employees, on the other hand, performed the poorest, adding only 115,000 jobs.

Despite all of the positive aspects of this new report, its overall figures fell short of the 568,000 jobs generated in September and the 571,000 jobs produced in October. However, two days before the US Department of Labor is set to announce its own report on non-farm payrolls, it still shows good momentum in the labor market.