With 2.3 percent growth, the US GDP barely budges past forecasts, the slowest since 2021.

The United States’ gross domestic product increased by 2.3 percent in the third quarter of 2021, exceeding expectations of 2.1 percent. It’s the slowest rate of growth since the second quarter of last year.

The GDP number for this quarter marked a significant slowdown from earlier in the year. A rebound of economic activity propelled GDP higher as the economy rushed forward with the removal of pandemic-era limitations, with the second quarter of 2021 alone showing a growth rate of 6.7 percent.

This quarter, however, has been plagued by the same issues that hindered expansion earlier this year. There are persistent supply chain constraints that have decreased the amount of stock available to satisfy rising demand levels. Prices have also risen as a result of labor shortages in several sectors of the economy.

These variables, when combined, have pushed inflation to levels not seen in decades. The consumer price index is currently at 6.8%, the highest level since 1982, and the producer price index revealed a 9.6% increase in wholesale prices.

According to recent surveys, these levels of inflation have affected consumers’ hope for the future.

As a result, the Federal Reserve and the White House have been pushed into action to adopt new policies to stop inflation from rising to even greater levels.