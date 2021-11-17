With $12 million in cryptocurrency, investors want to buy the US Constitution.

A joke that grew into a strategy was begun by a group of internet pals and bitcoin speculators. They banded together in a couple of days to launch ConstitutionDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with the purpose of purchasing a rare copy of the United States Constitution.

For the first time in 33 years, one of the 13 extant copies of the United States Constitution will be auctioned at Sotheby’s on Thursday night.

On CNBC Fast Money, Packy McCormick, founder of Not Boring Capital and a ConstitutionDAO investor, described a DAO as “a group of people joining together around a shared objective kind of managed and governed by tokens and it looks an awful lot like you know a digital version of an LLC.”

The Constitution is expected to sell for $15 to $20 million, according to Sotheby’s. The group has so far raised almost $12 million in ether, an Ethereum-based transactional token or cryptocurrency. In terms of market valuation, the Ethereum network is second only to Bitcoin. It is an open-source blockchain with smart contract capability. The fundraising objective for ConstitutionDAO is $20 million.

One of the reasons the DAO is so impressive, according to McCormick, is that “it simply shows people what’s possible, so it’s no longer just digital objects…”

A DAO may conceivably buy a firm, real estate, and other assets with shared cash and governance, rather than merely a copy of the Constitution, from here.

The Constitution “will be owned by the DAO, which implies that everyone who buys in gets a piece of the DAO’s governance token, which they can then use to vote on where the Constitution should actually be custody,” according to Alice Ma of ConstitutionDAO.

The group is already compiling a list of museums that they would like to have the Constitution shown in, and everyone who purchases a ticket will get to choose which institution the document will be displayed in.

“We have set up like a smart contract set up which basically guarantees that people can withdraw their funds from the contract if they so choose, they just give up their tokens,” Ma says. If the group does not win the bid, “we have set up like a smart contract set up which basically guarantees that people can withdraw their funds from the contract if they so choose, they just give up their tokens.”