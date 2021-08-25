Will We Ever Find Out How COVID Began? WHO Says the Search Window Is ‘Closing Quickly.’

The quest for the source of the COVID-19 outbreak’s “window of opportunity” is “closing fast,” according to a committee of international scientists chosen by the World Health Organization to undertake the investigation.

The group of specialists stated the search has stagnated in a Wednesday paper in the scientific journal Nature, and warned that any delays could make “studies biologically impossible.”

“Because SARS-CoV-2 antibodies are waning, collecting further samples and assessing patients who may have been infected before December 2019 will give declining returns,” they said in the report.

The WHO sent a team of scientists to China earlier this year to look into the first human COVID-19 cases, which were discovered in Wuhan in December 2019, according to AP News.

The experts determined in its initial investigation, published in March, that the virus had most likely spread from animals to humans. A possible laboratory leak was ruled out as “very unlikely.”

This analysis, on the other hand, was only the first stage of a long, collaborative process that has come to a halt. They pointed out that Chinese officials are still hesitant to provide some raw data, citing patient confidentiality as a reason.

China said at a press conference on Wednesday that officials should “focus on other possible pathways that may help trace the origin” of COVID-19, and that studies in other nations should be explored.

Nonetheless, the globe is looking for answers, and WHO isn’t the only organization looking into the origins of the coronavirus outbreak.

President Joe Biden has requested a review of the pandemic’s origins by the US intelligence community. According to The Washington Post, he received a secret report on Tuesday noting that the search was inconclusive, including whether the infection went from an animal to a human in a natural process or escaped from a lab in central China.

According to The Washington Post, the intelligence agency is “not necessarily best qualified to handle this challenge,” which is really a scientific issue. Despite the fact that espionage agencies are “positioned to gather on a spectrum of foreign entities,” they aren’t always ready to delve into global health data sets.

As a result, the origins of the COVID-19 outbreak remain a global mystery, and the clock is ticking as the search timeline approaches its end.

Scientists have urged “the scientific community and country leaders to work together to accelerate” their search.