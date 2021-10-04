Will Trump Run for President Again? Former President is advised to hold off on announcing his bid for the White House in 2024.

According to the Washington Post, former President Trump’s advisers have advised him to hold off on announcing a possible presidential bid in 2024.

Some of his advisers are concerned that making the announcement before the 2022 midterm elections may hinder the party’s chances of regaining control of the House and Senate while also increasing Democratic base turnout.

“From a legal standpoint, I don’t really want to talk about it yet,” Trump replies when asked if he’ll run again. pic.twitter.com/bSNrWrtGmr

One source familiar with the discussions said, “The greatest issue we drove home was that he doesn’t want to own the midterms if we don’t take back the House or Senate.”

Trump has held a series of rallies after losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, implying that he may run again. In a July interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Trump stated that he has decided whether or not to run for his party’s nomination again.

In a recent informal survey of Trump’s 13 current advisers, ten said he’ll run again, two said his activities are a publicity ploy, and one said he has no idea what Trump plans to do.

There are a number of additional candidates who could be considered frontrunners for the Republican candidacy. In what is expected to be a crowded field, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence are considered top possibilities. Pence’s lobbying nonprofit, Advancing American Freedom, is hoping to raise $18 million. DeSantis hasn’t declared whether he’ll run, but Trump recently stated that he’ll beat DeSantis the same way he beats everyone else.

According to Trump spokeswoman Taylor Budowich, Trump has repeatedly stated, “I’m running,” and is “dedicated to protecting America from the horrible leadership of the communist Democrats.”

Trump has hinted at a re-election bid several times since losing the election. The first time was when Trump’s chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, said that he would run for President again just days after losing to Biden in November 2020. “I stand before you today to say that the tremendous journey we began together four years ago is far from over,” Trump said during a speech at CPAC in March, hinting to a run.

Trump told Fox News in April that he was considering a re-election bid. Trump had criticized in a September interview with Fox News. Brief News from Washington Newsday.