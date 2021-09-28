Will Tom Brady beat Bill Belichick in his return to New England? Buccaneers vs. Patriots Prediction: Will Tom Brady Beat Bill Belichick In His Return To New England?

The game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots on “Sunday Night Football” isn’t only about Tom Brady’s homecoming to Foxborough. Both teams are coming off losses and looking for a win in Week 4 to get back on track.

In Week 3, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were defeated 34-24 by the Los Angeles Rams, ending their 10-game winning run. The New England Patriots were defeated 28-13 at home by the New Orleans Saints in a game that was far more one-sided than the final score suggests.

The defending Super Bowl champions are second in the standings, trailing the 3-0 Carolina Panthers. The Patriots are down 2-1 to the Buffalo Bills, who are threatening to win the AFC East.

Brady told Jim Gray on SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go!” show, “I’m not going to necessarily reminisce.” “I don’t believe now is the time for that. I’ll have plenty of opportunities to reflect on my football career – none of which I particularly want to do right now because I’m so focused on the present. I’m not going to think about the past 20 years. I’ll be thinking about one night of football, a Sunday night game after a heartbreaking loss.”

Whether it was Brady’s desire to leave New England or Bill Belichick’s want to move on from a veteran quarterback, the Patriots have taken a significant step back at quarterback. Brady is still one of the best quarterbacks in the league. The 44-year-old has 1,087 yards and a 109.3 passing rating through three games, seven months after capturing his fifth Super Bowl MVP honor.

In 2021, Mac Jones has been the best rookie quarterback, albeit that isn’t saying much. In Week 3, the No. 15 overall draft pick was intercepted three times. Jones has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns and averages only 6.1 yards per pass attempt.

Among terms of points scored and yards per play, New England is in the bottom seven in the NFL. An injury to James White could keep him out for a while.

The Patriots will have a difficult time keeping up with Tampa Bay and their former quarterback, despite the Bucs’ lackluster defense.

Brady will not be as irritated with Belichick as Zach Wilson and Tua Tagovailoa were. For most quarterbacks, Gillette Stadium is a hostile environment, Tom Brady will not be booed in New England.

