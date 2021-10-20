Will the US need to enlist the help of the National Guard and the Navy to help with supply chains?

The Biden administration may enlist military assistance in its efforts to alleviate supply bottlenecks and lower inflation.

According to CNN, Consumer Brands Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman has urged President Joe Biden to consider sending the National Guard or Navy to help deliver goods to suppliers’ shelves and transport supply from overcrowded U.S. ports.

When asked if the government would employ the military to deal with the supply situation, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated Tuesday that the administration would not be “taking alternatives off the table.”

Biden has been looking for innovative ways to assist alleviate supply chain bottlenecks and delivery backlogs at U.S. ports. Last week, Biden visited Los Angeles, where he stressed the importance of making deliveries and reducing the supply gap.

“We need to strengthen our capacity to create things here in America while also transferring completed products across the country and throughout the world in order to be globally competitive,” Biden said.

The White House has also addressed worries about whether stores will be stocked in time for the holidays, although the issue of getting goods to suppliers remains a problem. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has warned that there may not be enough truckers available to make deliveries, therefore military members may be able to compensate.

According to the White House and the Federal Reserve, the economy’s supply-and-demand imbalance has also contributed to growing inflation. They predict that the inflation will be temporary, with bottlenecks loosening by the end of next year.

The United Kingdom recruited soldiers last month to assist with energy supply deliveries to market ahead of what is forecast to be a harsh winter in Europe.