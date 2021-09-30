Will the Child Tax Credit be included in the next Budget Bill? It’s possible that the tax cut for working families may be negotiated out.

According to CNN, the child tax credit could be pushed out of the budget package as Democrats struggle to reach an agreement on the cost of President Biden’s most ambitious agenda item.

Along with universal pre-K, paid leave, free community college, expanding Medicare, and tackling climate change, the child tax credit was one of the key priorities in the budget package. Democrats had previously agreed on a $3.5 trillion measure to fund those programs over a decade, but Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) have refused to back a bill with such a hefty price tag.

It’s quite straightforward: which side are you on?

Do you prefer tax cuts for billionaires and businesses or tax cuts for middle-class families?

With the Child Tax Credit, we show parents and workers that we are on their side every month. pic.twitter.com/tFrllqrC8U

At a recent meeting, President Biden acknowledged the divisions within his party. “He made explicit that maybe… if there are 15 fantastic things in this, we might have to settle for ten,” said Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

The child tax credit, which is available for heads of households earning up to $112,500 and joint income earners earning up to $150,000 a year, would provide families with up to $3,600 per year for each kid under the age of six and $3,000 for each child aged six to seventeen.

According to experts, the tax credits will lift millions of children out of poverty and reduce child poverty by 40%.

“It doesn’t get much bigger than this. I’m a man who fights for a variety of causes. I also believe in paid parental leave… I’d like everything. However, if you just want to look at the influence on a child’s life, this is the most important thing we’re doing,” Booker remarked.

The pandemic’s urgency has put a financial strain on millions of individuals across the country, as parents rely on the child tax credit to help them make ends meet.

“I’ll fight for it because it’s a tax cut for working families.” It will benefit 97 percent of children’s families. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., stated, “I know firsthand the difference it will make.”

The third monthly child tax credit payment was sent out by the Internal Revenue Service in mid-September, but many families have yet to receive it. That was the case with the August distribution.