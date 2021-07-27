Will New Checks Be Deposited Because Of The Delta Variant? Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Will New Checks Be Deposited Because Of The Delta Variant?

With fears of more COVID-19 cases and deaths, some are asking if it would lead to a fresh economic downturn—and more stimulus checks as a result. The Delta Variant has become the most prominent strain of COVID-19 in the United States, prompting mitigation measures to be implemented once again.

With many of the programs set up to provide aid during the pandemic on housing, unemployment, and other areas having expired or are about to expire, the need for economic assistance is once again a possibility on the horizon, as fears of the virus resurgence leading to new lockdowns and closed businesses, stalled economic progress, and more lost jobs. Since it was first uploaded, a petition demanding for either another stimulus check or $2,000/month stabilization payments has gained traction, with more Americans signing it in recent weeks as the variant has circulated.

While the administration has no plans to include a fourth stimulus check in any future economic stimulus ideas, payments are already being given to select Americans. While some people are still waiting for their $1,400 stimulus payments after filing their 2020 tax forms, others are getting money from other stimulus programs, including as money paid to schools and enhanced Child Tax Credits. However, a fourth stimulus check is improbable due to the rapid economic recovery following the pandemic.

The possibility of a fourth check owing to the worrisome variation isn’t out of the realm of possibility, as mitigating measures to prevent the virus’s spread are once again being implemented. The CDC has recommended that the May mask rule adjustment, which enabled unvaccinated Americans to go indoors without wearing masks, be reversed.

Now, with high or substantial transmission of the virus in two-thirds of U.S. counties due to the Delta variant, which is leading to an increase in breakthrough cases in vaccinated people, the CDC is recommending that all Americans in affected areas, regardless of vaccination status, resume wearing a mask indoors. According to their findings, COVID-19 transmission is high in 46 percent of counties in the United States, and substantial in 17 percent.

Orange County in Florida, for example, is home to the Walt Disney World, SeaWorld, and Universal Orlando amusement parks. County hospitals are practically at capacity, according to officials, and the. Brief News from Washington Newsday.