Will Kawaki and Code Face Off in ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Chapter 62? [Spoilers].

Only Eida and Boruto are aware of Kawaki’s escape from the Hidden Leaf Village, and Code is now pursuing Kawaki. Kawaki is likely to run encounter the Kara member in Chapter 62 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.”

Code is preparing to face Kawaki, who has left the Hidden Leaf Village, in the final panel of Chapter 61. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations) (Boruto: Naruto Next The rivalry between Kawaki and Code is likely to be revealed in Chapter 62. Is Boruto capable of intervening in the situation?

The monitors of Hidden Leaf Village were constantly monitoring Kawaki and Boruto’s movements in Chapter 61 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.”

Boruto was becoming agitated as a result of the monitoring. They didn’t have an option, though, because Code and Eida were threatening to invade the settlement.

Boruto and Kawaki, who were in The Hidden Leaf Village, were also safeguarded by the super-strong sensory net in addition to the constant watch.

Kawaki discovered that the barrier examines everyone who enters or exits the village automatically.

The sensory net compares the chakra to the database and determines whether or not the person is known. Chakras are similar to fingerprints in that no two are same.

Boruto, on the other hand, worried if the sensory net that was monitoring on citizens was infringing on their privacy. The sensory unit comprised of the Yamanaka clan, which Inojin Yamanaka shared, was unique.

Kawaki had been deafeningly quiet, as if he was making plans in his thoughts. He understood that if someone could delete their chakra signature, the sensory net would be unable to detect them.

Later in the chapter, Kawaki returned to Uzumaki’s house but promptly left, claiming to be taking out the trash.

Himawari inquired if the trash might be put out in the morning, but Kawaki had already left.

Nishi, the observer, was still keeping an eye on Kawaki’s every action. Nishi alerted his unit as soon as Kawaki left the house.

Kawaki used his Shadow Clone Jutsu to deceive Nishi. Boruto, on the other hand, knew something was wrong and went to check on him.

Boruto discovered Kawaki’s plot to flee after assuming the latter utilized Shadow Clone to construct his doppelganger.

Boruto wasn’t the only one who found out Kawaki was fleeing the Hidden Leaf Village; Eida did as well.

Chapter 62 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” will be released on September 20. On Viz and Manga Plus, fans can read the freshly released chapter online.