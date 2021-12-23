Will Joe Biden run for re-election in 2024? One Factor is Mentioned by the President.

President Biden has stated that if he is in excellent health, he will run for re-election in 2024. If the president runs for re-election, he will be the oldest presidential candidate in American history.

On Election Day 2024, Biden will be 81 years old.

“I hold fate in high regard. Many times in my life, fate has intervened. “I would run again if I’m in the health I’m in today, if I’m in good health,” Biden stated.

According to White House senior deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, if Biden runs for re-election, he will keep Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Harris has stated that she is not thinking about the 2024 race, and that she and her husband are concentrating on rebuilding the economy. For the 2022 midterm elections, Harris believes Democrats must do a better job of selling their program to voters.

“I am convinced that our future vision must be one in which everyone can see themselves, where no one is left out,” Harris told the Wall Street Journal. “That’s about rural America, suburban America, and metropolitan America.” Harris has also stated that she will advocate for voting rights legislation, although she has refrained from proposing any modifications to the filibuster, stating that the Senate must make that decision.

A rematch with Donald Trump in 2024, according to Biden, would “raise the likelihood of running.”