Will Aoyama Revolt Against All For One in ‘My Hero Academia’ Chapter 338 Spoilers?

Aoyama is sobbing uncontrollably, and Deku realizes it’s not because he failed All For One. Deku still thinks Aoyama is deserving of a second opportunity. Chapter 338 of “My Hero Academia” is slated to appear on Thursday with leaks, spoilers, and raw scans.

The manga’s Chapter 338 will most likely include Deku re-enlisting Aoyama in the team. Deku tells him that he can still be a hero on the final page of Chapter 337 of “My Hero Academia.”

In “My Hero Academia” Chapter 338, it will be intriguing to see if Deku, his friends, and the Pro Heroes use Aoyama against the baddies. However, it’s possible that All For One has already deduced that Aoyama is going to betray the criminals.

Dabi was afraid in the last chapter that if one of All For One’s pals was caught, they would be executed. All For One was unconcerned about his buddies’ failure since he saw them as disposable tools.

Deku and Hagakure pursued Aoyama’s parents in the forest, who were attempting to flee with their son.

Meanwhile, Aoyama was reflecting on his parents’ struggles as a result of his lack of a Quirk.

They agreed to visit with a man who claimed to be able to grant others Quirks. Unfortunately, he suffered as a result of the Quirk’s inadequacy for his physique. Despite this, his parents partnered with him to assist him achieve his goals.

The next panel depicted Aoyama receiving orders from All For One while acting as a mole.

Later in the wilderness, Aoyama told Deku that when he found that he, too, was born Quirkless, he was devastated. Deku motioned for him to stop, but Aoyama was already preparing to fire his Navel Laser.

Hagakure jumped in and deflected the attack with Warp Refraction.

Tsukauchi, All Might, and the others from U.A. interviewed Aoyama and his parents later in the chapter.

They were questioned if they were aware of the next move by All For One. The Aoyamas, on the other hand, denied knowing anything about All For One’s plans or current whereabouts.

Chapter 338 of “My Hero Academia” will be released on December 19. Manga Plus and Viz will release a digital edition of the chapter.